TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 300,000 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $62,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 394,386 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,050,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

