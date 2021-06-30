TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $67,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $442.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.