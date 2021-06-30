TD Asset Management Inc. Has $59.73 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $59,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $564.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

