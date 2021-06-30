TD Asset Management Inc. Has $96.51 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353,342 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $96,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $410.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $414.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.