TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,940 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Twilio worth $70,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $400.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.95 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,862 shares of company stock worth $47,867,502. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.