TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $76,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.56. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

