TD Securities Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.72.

D.UN stock opened at C$23.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$16.84 and a one year high of C$23.99.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

