TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 4.6%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 33,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,446,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

