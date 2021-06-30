Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 345,916 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 74.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 345,916 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 2.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $74,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,205,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,277 shares of company stock worth $27,175,916 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. 16,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,848. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $98.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.24.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

