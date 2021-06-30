Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 40,875 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $24,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,877. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

