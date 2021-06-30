Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 212,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

TVTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 25,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

