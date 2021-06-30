Tekla Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after buying an additional 2,199,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

