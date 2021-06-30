Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 391,754 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

