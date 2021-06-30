Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 128,700 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Sutro Biopharma worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

STRO traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,229. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

