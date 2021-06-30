Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 19,200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. 266,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,232. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

