Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 391,249 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 77.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 391,249 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $183.58. 33,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,630. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $185.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.