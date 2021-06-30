Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,112. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

