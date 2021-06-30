Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is Soma Equity Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 5.4% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $245,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TME. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

TME stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 222,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

