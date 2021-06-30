Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 20,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,552,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 251,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $2,735,775.18. Insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock worth $37,253,115 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 202.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 130,066 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Tenneco by 93.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

