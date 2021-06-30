Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TEGR traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 423,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,804. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

