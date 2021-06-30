TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 5%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98. 14,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,481,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 3.17.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.