Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,644 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $54,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

