Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.10.

Textron stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

