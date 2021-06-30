The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $144.00 at Barclays

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $129.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Allstate by 15.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 27.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

