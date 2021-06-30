The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

