The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

BNS opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

