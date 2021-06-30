The Beauty Health Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Beauty Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $19.44.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

