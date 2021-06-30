The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Short Interest Down 96.3% in June

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BONTQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile
