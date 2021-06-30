The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

