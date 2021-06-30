The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading 6% Higher

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.41. 15,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,132,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

