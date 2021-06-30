The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00164036 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

