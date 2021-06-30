The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.23% of The GEO Group worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

