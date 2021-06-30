The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,485,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $58,883,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,295,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,533,000 after purchasing an additional 421,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

