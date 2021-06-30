The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

