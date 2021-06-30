The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Down 0.2%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67. 10,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 38,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.85% of The Music Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

