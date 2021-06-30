The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $10.38. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 255,084 shares changing hands.

STKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $320.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

