The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $10.38. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 255,084 shares changing hands.
STKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $320.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.
In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
