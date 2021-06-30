The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $190.18. 24,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

