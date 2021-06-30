The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Star Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

