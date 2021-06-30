THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $60,398.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

