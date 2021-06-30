TheStreet Lowers HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to D

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

HyreCar stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $424.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in HyreCar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

