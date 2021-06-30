Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Tops $38,654.28

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Thingschain has a market cap of $38,654.28 and $44.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

