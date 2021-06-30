Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS THUPY traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THUPY. SEB Equities downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Danske downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

