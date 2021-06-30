Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

