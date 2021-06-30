Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
