Thunder Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.86 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $48.86 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00160780 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

