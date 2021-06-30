Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 49 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £139.65 ($182.45).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £135.96 ($177.63).

On Friday, April 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £139.04 ($181.66).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 933.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

