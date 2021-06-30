Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Financial Review

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tivity Health alerts:

This table compares Tivity Health and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.99 -$223.63 million $1.46 18.21 agilon health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

agilon health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -0.88% 649.58% 11.95% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tivity Health and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 1 5 0 2.57 agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Tivity Health presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Tivity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tivity Health beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine. It also provides Wisely Well brand meals designed to support individuals and caregivers who are seeking meal convenience, as well as those recovering after a hospitalization or living with chronic conditions. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.