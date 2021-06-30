Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.