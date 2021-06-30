TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Shares Sold by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP reduced its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE PACE remained flat at $$9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,229. The stock has a market cap of $558.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

