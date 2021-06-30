Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 26,792 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92.

On Friday, April 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $317.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.10 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.27.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

