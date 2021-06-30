Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF comprises 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 14.48% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $654,000.

KOCT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,162. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73.

